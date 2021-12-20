Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Sutter Auburn Orthopedics11795 Education St Ste 110, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 886-6820
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent, caring Dr. Did both of my knees, one in '06, other in '14. Excellent recovery, no more pain. He cares for his patients and shows great compassion.
About Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861509689
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
