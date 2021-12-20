Overview

Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Sutter Auburn Orthopedics in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.