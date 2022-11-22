Dr. Benjamin Whigham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whigham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Whigham, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Whigham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University.
Dr. Whigham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Brooklyn - Duplicate902 49Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 577-4722
-
2
SightMD NY NYC 27th Street114 E 27Th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-7177
-
3
SightMD NY NYC 63rd Street166 E 63rd St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 753-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whigham?
My visit to Dr. Whigham today proved to be an exceptional one. An excellent, experienced and knowledgeable Medical Doctor. Dr. Whigham is thorough in his examination, prognosis and recommendations. I would highly recommend him for your eye care.
About Dr. Benjamin Whigham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1396183240
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whigham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whigham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whigham works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Whigham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whigham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whigham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whigham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.