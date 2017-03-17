Overview

Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Westbrook works at Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates in Manchester, NH with other offices in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Thoracentesis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.