Overview

Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Westbrook works at El Paso Head And Neck Surgery in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.