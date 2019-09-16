Dr. Benjamin Weaver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Weaver, DPM
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Weaver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fredonia Regional Hospital.
Dr. Weaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pt. Legacy Park2081 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 269-3338
- 2 1819 N Greenwich Rd Ste B, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 269-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Fredonia Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?
I see Dr Weaver on a regular basis and I rarely have to wait more than a couple of minutes to get called back to an exam room. All his staff are very professional yet friendly and nice as can be. They all know their job and do it very well. I would recommend Dr Weaver to anyone. I did recommend him to family and they too see him on a regular basis.
About Dr. Benjamin Weaver, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083601009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.