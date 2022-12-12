Overview

Dr. Benjamin Watson, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.



Dr. Watson works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Montgomery, AL and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.