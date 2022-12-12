Dr. Benjamin Watson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Watson, DO
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Watson, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
Locations
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic Montgomery2257 Taylor Rd # A, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 245-6605
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a recent amputee. Dr. Watson did the surgery and made both of us feel confident and optimistic about the future. He is a true professional with empathy and understanding. The staff at Houston Clinic was warm friendly and professional. Thank you Dr. Watson and staff. George and Pamela Chambers ????
About Dr. Benjamin Watson, DO
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.