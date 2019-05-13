Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ward, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Ward works at Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Whitefish, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.