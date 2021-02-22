Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Wall, MD
Dr. Benjamin Wall, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Independence Back Institute2800 Ashton Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 794-8892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wall is efficient, competent and makes you feel comfortable when receiving shots. He has a friendly and patient personality.
- Med College Va
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
