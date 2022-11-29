Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.
Locations
Benjamin Visger D.O. P.L.L.C.162 N Causeway St, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (231) 981-0150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Dr. Visger listens intently and is able to find out what is causing your pain, do a little manual manipulation and/or release of muscles. Then he completely explains which movements to avoid, and exercises to help clear the rest of the pain. He will also refer to physical therapy if there’s something that he feels his therapy wouldn’t help. This one’s a keeper!
About Dr. Benjamin Visger, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1265724603
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
