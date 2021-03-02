Overview

Dr. Benjamin Tweel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tweel works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.