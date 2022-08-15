Overview

Dr. Benjamin Tu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Tu works at South Hills Family Medicine in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Homestead, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.