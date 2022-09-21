Overview

Dr. Benjamin Tripp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Tripp works at DELRAY NUCLEAR CENTER in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.