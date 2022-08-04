See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Benjamin Thomasson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Thomasson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio

Dr. Thomasson works at Hughston Clinic in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hughston Clinic
    8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1050, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 294-4125
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Hughston Clinic - Kissimmee
    2285 N CENTRAL AVE, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 202-1115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hip Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritic Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Basal Thumb Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Release Surgery Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tricep Repair Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 04, 2022
    My father is Dr. Thomasson’s patient and also I had meniscus tear surgery with this fantastic doctor. He is knowledgeable and always explain the problem, procedures and treatment options. I feel so comfortable to bring my Dad to this office because I know he gets the best and up to date treatment. Also staff are so nice and helpful.
    Shabnam — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Thomasson, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396078200
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Residency
    • Rowan University - School Of Osteopathic Medicine|Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Thomasson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomasson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomasson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomasson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomasson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomasson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

