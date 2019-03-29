Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Locations
Wilson Medical Center1705 Tarboro St SW Ste 102, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 399-5306
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benjamin Thomas is a highly knowledgeable Neurologist with ample common sense and resourcefulness who has empathy & respect for his patients. He is willing to alter or try alternative treatments to achieve highest level of relief and/or remission for patients. His higher level of education or continuous investigation of procedures and medicines than others seems to give him more tools at hand to treat neurological patients most effectively.
About Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831391945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
