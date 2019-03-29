Overview

Dr. Benjamin Thomas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Wilson Medical Center in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.