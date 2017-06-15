Dr. Tharian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Tharian, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Tharian, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Tharian works at
Locations
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-5126
AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-2570
- 3 625 6th Ave S Ste 430, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 553-7273
Hospital Affiliations
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a awesome doctor and so 8 his team.
About Dr. Benjamin Tharian, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932599164
Dr. Tharian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharian works at
Dr. Tharian has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tharian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.