Overview

Dr. Benjamin Teitelbaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Teitelbaum works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

