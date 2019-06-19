Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tam works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Orthopaedic Associates289 W Huntington Dr Ste 206, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 282-1600
-
2
Pacific Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.707 S Garfield Ave Ste 201, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-6653
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tam?
Dr. Tam, Benjamin is kind, professional and has great experience in knees surgery, he was very patient, encouraged me a lot before, during and after The surgery, I appreciate him dearly.
About Dr. Benjamin Tam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1306843255
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tam works at
Dr. Tam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tam speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.