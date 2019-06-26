Overview

Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Taimoorazy works at Visionary Eye Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.