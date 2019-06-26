See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Taimoorazy works at Visionary Eye Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guardian Headache and Pain Management Institute
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 324, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 548-5119
  2. 2
    Guardian Interventional Pain Mgmt. Institute LLC
    2203 Eastland Dr Ste 7, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 268-5199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Headache
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 26, 2019
    Dr. Taimoorazy and all the office staff are very polite, caring and thorough. I'm very impressed with their effeciency and teamwork. My hip and neck injections have been a life-saver for me. I totally trust his/their care and look forward to every injection I get knowing that my pain will be relieved. I highly recommend this institute!!!
    Melinda in Lincoln, IL — Jun 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Assyrian, German, Italian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1134225790
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Kharazmi
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
