Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Taimoorazy works at
Locations
-
1
Guardian Headache and Pain Management Institute361 Hospital Rd Ste 324, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-5119
-
2
Guardian Interventional Pain Mgmt. Institute LLC2203 Eastland Dr Ste 7, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 268-5199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Pekin Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taimoorazy?
Dr. Taimoorazy and all the office staff are very polite, caring and thorough. I'm very impressed with their effeciency and teamwork. My hip and neck injections have been a life-saver for me. I totally trust his/their care and look forward to every injection I get knowing that my pain will be relieved. I highly recommend this institute!!!
About Dr. Benjamin Taimoorazy, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Assyrian, German, Italian and Persian
- 1134225790
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Kharazmi
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taimoorazy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taimoorazy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taimoorazy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taimoorazy works at
Dr. Taimoorazy has seen patients for Headache, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taimoorazy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taimoorazy speaks Assyrian, German, Italian and Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Taimoorazy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taimoorazy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taimoorazy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taimoorazy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.