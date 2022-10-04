See All Podiatric Surgeons in Columbia, MO
Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Summerhays works at MOI-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Columbia, MO with other offices in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ Phsyicians-specially Care Asso
    1100 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-2663
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Capital Region Physicians -capital Family Care
    1432 Southwest Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 632-4860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Recovery Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I am still under his care. Great doctor ! What I like about about this doctor. He explains everything to u and says if you don't do what I tell you. This is what the outcome will be. I needed that with my injury. He slowed me down alot but this is great for me. I will be under his care for couple months yet. I have a really bad foot injury. He is my new foot doctor in Jefferson City area.
    Cheryl — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598087413
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Summerhays, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summerhays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summerhays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summerhays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summerhays has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summerhays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Summerhays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summerhays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summerhays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summerhays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

