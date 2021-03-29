Overview

Dr. Benjamin Studdard, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Studdard works at Nephrology Associates in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.