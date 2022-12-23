Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan555 Midtowne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-7101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strong listens attentively, provides clear surgical detail, patient to answer any and all questions. Never felt rushed. Felt safe and trust in his expertise.
About Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD
- Orthopedics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174865174
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Medicine
- Hope College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.