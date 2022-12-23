Overview

Dr. Benjamin Strong, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Strong works at Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.