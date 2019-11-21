Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD
Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery LLC371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 850, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 963-6665
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had an earlobe reduction about 6 months ago and the results were amazing. He is wonderful and thourough from start to finish. Very skilled and very professional. I have had a consult on a facelift and would not use anyone else when I decide to do it.
About Dr. Benjamin Stong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Emory University Hospital
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Stong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Stong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stong.
