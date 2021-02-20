Overview

Dr. Benjamin Stein, MD is an Other Provider in Washington, DC. They specialize in Other, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Medicine and Surgery - Washington in Washington, DC with other offices in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.