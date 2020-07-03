Dr. Benjamin Spurgeon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spurgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Spurgeon, DO
Dr. Benjamin Spurgeon, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Kaiser Foundation Hospitals Anaheim3460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 644-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Kaiser Permanente
Takes his time and thoroughly explains everything. I would definitely recommend him
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720155641
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Epilepsy
Dr. Spurgeon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spurgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
