Dr. Benjamin Spencer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Spencer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Mount Kisco Medical Group110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York At Caremount Pllc360 N Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 302-8059
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and helpful for my kidney stone issue.
About Dr. Benjamin Spencer, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942243118
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spencer speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
