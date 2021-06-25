Dr. Benjamin Soeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Soeter, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Soeter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Soeter works at
Locations
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center-south Campus621 W Pine St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 686-8154
Northwest Indiana Cardiovascular Physicians PC2000 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 983-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Soeter is one of the most efficient doctor I have ever had. Explains everything very well, takes his time to listens too you,and very compassionate.
About Dr. Benjamin Soeter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619949674
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soeter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soeter works at
Dr. Soeter has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soeter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.