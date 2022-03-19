Dr. Benjamin Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Smith, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Bridger Orthopedic and Sports Medicine1450 Ellis St Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-0122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith performed a multi-level spinal fusion on me 4 years ago. He was terrific and the surgery was successful. Nearly 5 years later and I am doing well with mobility and I am generally pain free. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Benjamin Smith, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1881905438
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Montana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
