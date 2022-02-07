Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Pegasus Pediatrics PA1020 Townsend Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 370-3061
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Smith since 2013. Before that he was a client of mine, and was fantastic to work with then. When I had kids, I decided to take them here. He is always willing to listen to any patient/parent, and get to the best resolution. Knowledgeable, and is great with the kids overall. Would and have absolutely recommended him to friends/family. Glad we are back in SA now, and he is the kids pediatrician again.
About Dr. Benjamin Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1376739631
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
