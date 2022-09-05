Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
1
University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-5004Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
UH Concord Health Center7500 Auburn Rd Ste 2500, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 285-5004
3
University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates5778 Darrow Rd Ste C, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Silver for a number of years. I started with him due to hip pain post surgery. After years of pain, and no solution with other doctors, Dr. Silver investigated my issue and determined I needed a revision which he performed perfectly. He also did a knee replacement. Dr. Silver researched the records from my original hip surgery 10 yrs. before. He is thorough, highly skilled and professional with compassion and kindness. I sent 2 of my friends to him. The only reason I lunhappily left his practice is because I moved out of the area. I cannot say enough about thiws wonderful doctor/surgeon!
About Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1649569054
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital Orthopedic Adult Reconstruction Fellowship
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.