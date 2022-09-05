See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chardon, OH
Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

Dr. Silver works at UH Geauga Medical Center Vascular Surgery in Chardon, OH with other offices in Concord Township, OH and Hudson, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates
    13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-5004
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    UH Concord Health Center
    7500 Auburn Rd Ste 2500, Concord Township, OH 44077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-5004
  3. 3
    University Hospitals Orthopaedic Associates
    5778 Darrow Rd Ste C, Hudson, OH 44236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 05, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr. Silver for a number of years. I started with him due to hip pain post surgery. After years of pain, and no solution with other doctors, Dr. Silver investigated my issue and determined I needed a revision which he performed perfectly. He also did a knee replacement. Dr. Silver researched the records from my original hip surgery 10 yrs. before. He is thorough, highly skilled and professional with compassion and kindness. I sent 2 of my friends to him. The only reason I lunhappily left his practice is because I moved out of the area. I cannot say enough about thiws wonderful doctor/surgeon!
    Joyce P. — Sep 05, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649569054
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital Orthopedic Adult Reconstruction Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silver has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

