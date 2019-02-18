Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Shapiro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Behavioral Health Associates2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 860, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 301-7396
Ucla Entertainment Ind Medgrp5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 301-7396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro is expert in helping patients learn if medication would be helpful to their mental health. If you are taking medication, he will assess it's efficacy and make learned suggestions about medications he thinks will help you. His psychopharmalogical knowledge is very deep. He listens, asks great questions and is very compassionate. As a past and current patient, I highly recommend Dr. Shapiro.
About Dr. Benjamin Shapiro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1356447460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.