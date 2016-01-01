Overview

Dr. Benjamin Shain, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Shain works at NorthShore Medical Group Anesth in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.