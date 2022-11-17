Overview

Dr. Benjamin Shadle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Shadle works at Sutter Health in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Yuba City, CA and Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.