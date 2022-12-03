See All Neurosurgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Serxner works at Dignity Health Medical Institute of Central Ca in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Neuroscience INC
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A140, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 632-7126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Associates of Los Angeles
    3008 Sillect Ave Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 367-9192
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225213564
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boulder Neurosurgical Associates
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Arizona
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Arizona Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Serxner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serxner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serxner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serxner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serxner works at Dignity Health Medical Institute of Central Ca in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Serxner’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Serxner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serxner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serxner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serxner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

