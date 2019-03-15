Dr. Benjamin Service, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Service is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Service, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Service, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Service works at
Locations
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 423-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have the best surgeon/doctor in Orlando. Dr service is so amazing and so caring. I am so honored to be a patient of Dr Service. Everyone needs to take notes as to how he operates his office, and staff, and his service. The best!!! I would highly recommend him all day every day . amazing
About Dr. Benjamin Service, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073833497
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Service has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Service accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Service has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Service works at
Dr. Service has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Service on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Service speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Service. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Service.
