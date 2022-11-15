Overview

Dr. Benjamin Seides, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Seides works at Northwestern Medicine in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Nodule, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.