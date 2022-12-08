Overview

Dr. Benjamin Seeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Seeman works at Integrative Pain Specialists in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.