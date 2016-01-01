Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DDS
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Menomonee Falls, WI.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Menomonee FallsN80 W 17707 Custer Ln, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 502-0605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
About Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1780221440
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schneider using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.