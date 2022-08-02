Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DPM
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelbyville, KY. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
First Choice Ankle & Foot Care Center PLLC1701 Midland Trl, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 208-4129
-
2
First Choice Ankle & Foot Care Center PLLC279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 203, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 208-3685
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
He's Cool Hand Luke... Always gotta smile! ??
About Dr. Benjamin Schneider, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750721965
Education & Certifications
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.