See All Plastic Surgeons in Wyomissing, PA
Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (271)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Howard Young Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Surgical Institute of Reading.

Dr. Schlechter works at North Shore Aesthetics in Wyomissing, PA with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Donald Mackay, MD
Dr. Donald Mackay, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD
10 (19)
View Profile
Dr. John Potochny, MD
Dr. John Potochny, MD
8 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Ridge Plastic Surgery
    2603 Keiser Blvd Ste 207, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 678-9200
  2. 2
    North Shore Aesthetics
    1404 Techny Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 678-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard Young Medical Center
  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital
  • Surgical Institute of Reading

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Distichiasis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 271 ratings
    Patient Ratings (271)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schlechter?

    Jan 08, 2020
    I had a lower blepharoplasty less than a month ago. I smile so much more now. I hated the bags under my eyes and now they are gone! I feel so much better about myself right now. I wear eye makeup and am really loving the way my surgery turned out. The staff is just wonderful; everybody is always so pleasant, and nothing is ever a problem. I would recommend Dr. Schlechter to everyone! He has a nice calming personality who makes you feel very comfortable. Everyone there wants you to be satisfied with your procedure.
    Eye Bags Be Gone! — Jan 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schlechter to family and friends

    Dr. Schlechter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schlechter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689676470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Alvernia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlechter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    271 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlechter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.