Overview

Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Howard Young Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Surgical Institute of Reading.



Dr. Schlechter works at North Shore Aesthetics in Wyomissing, PA with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.