Dr. Benjamin Schaus, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Schaus, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Schaus works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP220 Red Tail Rd Ste 9, Orchard Park, NY 14127 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Schaus for an issue with constipation. I am an avid runner, watch my diet carefully, hydrate accordingly, etc. and wanted to understand what the potential issue was or could be since the onset was rather sudden. Dr. Schaus has excellent communication skills, was polite, listened carefully and made a specific treatment plan for me and with me. He explained his rationale and was collaborative. I followed his instruction and the issue has resolved. I am now bringing my father to see him based on my positive experience. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Benjamin Schaus, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891982450
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schaus works at
Dr. Schaus has seen patients for Indigestion, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaus, there are benefits to both methods.