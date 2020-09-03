Overview

Dr. Benjamin Schaus, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY.



Dr. Schaus works at Gastroenterology Associates LLP in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.