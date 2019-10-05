Dr. Benjamin Schaffer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Schaffer, DPM
Dr. Benjamin Schaffer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SPALDING UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Commonwealth Foot/Ankle Ctr1915 BISHOP LN, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 459-3338
Medical Center Jewish South1903 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 807-9694
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 807-9694
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I and my entire family (husband and married daughter) go to Dr. Schaffer. He is great in that he is friendly, explains everything very thoroughly, and is interested in knowing if you have any questions. I have recommended him to several of my friends and they have all gone to him and were very impressed with him and his services.
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245238047
- SPALDING UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
