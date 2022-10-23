Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation749 61st St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Samstein explained everything in this follow up appt. He clearly answered any questions and repeated the most important results and plans to help reinforce everything. Very reassuring and calming.....
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine
- General Surgery
