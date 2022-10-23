Overview

Dr. Benjamin Samstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Samstein works at Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.