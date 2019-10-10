Dr. Benjamin Safirstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safirstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Safirstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Saint Michaels Medical Center PUL123 Highland Ave Ste 101, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 744-9125
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Dr. Safirstein is excellent. He takes a personal interest in his patients, and explains conditions in clear laymen terms. He is extremely competent. We have total trust in him after over several years of being his patient!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 58 years of experience
- English, German
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Safirstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safirstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safirstein has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safirstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safirstein speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Safirstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safirstein.
