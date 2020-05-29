See All General Surgeons in Portland, ME
Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Russell works at Northern Light Mercy Surgery in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Portland Surgical Assosciates
    195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 210, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 553-6500
    Northern Light Mercy Hospital
    175 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 553-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Inguinal Hernia
Varicose Veins
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2020
    Dr Russell is personable, explains things well, is kind and concerned about patient comfort.
    Bernard — May 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO
    About Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO

    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    38 years of experience
    • 38 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1033134796
    • 1033134796
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

