Dr. Benjamin Russell, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Northern Light Mercy Surgery in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.