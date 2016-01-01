Overview

Dr. Benjamin Rudnitsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rudnitsky works at Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.