Dr. Benjamin Rosenstadt, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Rosenstadt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Rosenstadt works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Orthopedic Center at Mount Sinai West
    425 W 59th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2019
    I saw Dr. Rosenstadt for a second opinion about my injured left index finger. He was kind, polite and took the time to answer all my questions. Unlike the prior hand and wrist surgeon I had seen he did not brush me off because I was not a candidate for surgery worth "big money". Would definitely recommend him!
    Lisa Sanetra — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Benjamin Rosenstadt, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1619079290
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Rosenstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstadt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstadt works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenstadt’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenstadt has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstadt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstadt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

