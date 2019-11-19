Overview

Dr. Benjamin Rosenstadt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Rosenstadt works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.