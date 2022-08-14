Dr. Benjamin Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Rosenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Rosenbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Locations
Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates3831 Piper St Ste S450, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 522-3601
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Staff support is excellent, Dr. Rosenbaum is very knowledgeable, reviews all records, is conservative in his treatment and is concerned about the patient's understanding of conditions, procedures and options available. Very willing to answer questions. Calls are returned promptly, conservative approaches are strongly encouraged before proceeding toward surgical solutions.
About Dr. Benjamin Rosenbaum, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
