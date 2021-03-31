Dr. Benjamin Rojas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Rojas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Rojas, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Locations
Lake Heart Specialists731 S Il Route 21 Ste 110, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Rojas a couple months before my husband had a heart attack. I was very impressed with the time he was willing to share with a patient and the knowledge he was able to give. A few months later my husband had a heart attack and luckily the Doctor was was in the hospital we went to. I called 911 as soon as I saw my husband passing out and not making much sense. The emergency truck got to my house in a few minutes cause they had just left the hospital, and Dr. Rojas was already at the hospital. The Dr. told me that if he wouldn't have got to him within 30 minutes he would have died. Everything worked out as close to a miracle as I saw it. If the Dr. would have been home, he wouldn't have made it to the hospital in time. I appreciate what Dr. Rojas did but even more than that, I appreciate him for what a kind and generous man he is.
About Dr. Benjamin Rojas, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
