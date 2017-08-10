Dr. Benjamin Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Rodgers, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Rodgers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Locations
-
1
SweetGrass Pediatrics2713 DANTZLER DR, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sweetgrass Pediatrics748 ORANGEBURG RD, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodgers?
Dr. Rodgers has been absolutely everything I could ask for in a pediatrician. He has been honest, caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Benjamin Rodgers, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104811983
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.