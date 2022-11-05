Overview

Dr. Benjamin Robalino Vidalon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Robalino Vidalon works at Mcallen Pdtrc Clnc in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.